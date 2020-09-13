Covid-19 impact: No all-party meeting ahead of Parliament's monsoon session

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not be holding an all-party meeting before the of in the wake of COVID-19.

An all-party meeting is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.

However, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of Rajya Sabha is scheduled to be held today in the

The of the is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the

All employees and officials will undergo an RT-PCR COVID-19 test ahead of the session. While the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of COVID-19 spread.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lower House will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Upper House will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm.

On subsequent days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

