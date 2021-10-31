Former PM Manmohan Singh discharged from AIIMS Delhi after treatment

Former Prime Minister Dr on Sunday was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi after the treatment.

Dr Singh got discharged at 5:20 pm from AIIMS, Delhi. He was admitted to on October 13 and was under the observation of doctors since then.

He had complained of weakness, hospital sources had said.

Earlier this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visited the hospital to meet him.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)