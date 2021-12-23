Covid-19 pandemic: Assam registers 119 new cases, one more fatality

-
-
Assam reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, five more than the previous day, taking the overall caseload to 6,19,819 in the state, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.
The toll rose to 6,152 following the death of two COVID-19 patients in Bongaigaon and Dhemaji districts.
One person had succumbed to the infection on Tuesday.
The death rate remained at 0.99 per cent, while the number of COVID-19 patients dying due to other causes stood at 1,347.
The 119 new cases were detected from 30,585 tests and the day's positivity rate was 0.39 per cent, the bulletin said.
The cumulative number of tests done for COVID-19 has reached 2,63,93,334 in the state.
Among the fresh infections reported on Wednesday, 65 were from Kamrup Metropolitan and ten from Dibrugarh.
The number of recoveries during the day was 130, three less than the previous day.
The total number of cured COVID-19 patients is 6,11,398 with the recovery rate at 98.64 per cent, the NHM bulletin said.
Currently, there are 922 active COVID-19 cases in the state.
Meanwhile, the cumulative beneficiaries administered the COVID-19 vaccines in Assam thus far increased to 3,65,59,900 with 2,16,80,323 receiving the first dose and 1,48,79,577 administered the second dose.
