Four cryogenic tanks for transportation of oxygen brought from Singapore

-
ALSO READ
Make rational use of medical oxygen, ensure no wastage: Centre to states
Railways to run 'Oxygen Express' to meet high demand amid surge in cases
Airlift or create corridor, provide oxygen to hospitals: Delhi HC to Centre
Admission in AIIMS emergency disrupted briefly amid O2 pipeline maintenance
Long queues outside BHEL to get oxygen cylinders refilled in Madhya Pradesh
-
The Indian Air Force on Saturday brought four cryogenic tanks, to be used for transporting oxygen, from Singapore as the country scrambles to meet the spike in demand for medical oxygen amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.
The containers were airlifted from Singapore by C17 heavy-lift aircraft of the IAF.
The aircraft "with 4 cryogenic containers for storage of liquid O2 from Singapore landed at Panagarh air base" in West Bengal at around 4.30 pm, a home ministry spokesperson tweeted.
The C-17 aircraft of the IAF took off from the Hindon airbase on the outskirts of Delhi for Singapore's Changi airport early on Saturday morning.
India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
Since Friday, the IAF has been airlifting empty oxygen tankers and containers to various filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of the much-needed medical oxygen in treating COVID-19 patients.
The IAF was also transporting essential medicines as well as equipment required by the designated COVID-19 hospitals in various parts of the country.
"The Indian Air Force is taking sorties to reduce the transportation time of Oxygen and other critical supplies. One C-17 has reached Changi airport in Singapore today. These containers of cryogenic oxygen tanks will help boosting the oxygen supply in the country," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's office tweeted earlier.
On Friday, the Union Home Ministry said it was in talks for the import of high-capacity oxygen-carrying tankers from Singapore and the UAE.
The move came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU