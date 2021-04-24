Delhi allotted more oxygen than the quota it had asked: Harsh Vardhan

-
Amid complaints of oxygen shortage in Delhi hospitals, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that Delhi has been allotted more than the oxygen quota it had asked for and it is the state government's responsibility to rationalise and plan for it.
Dr Vardhan inspected preparedness at the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, which will be functional for COVID-19 patients from next week. He said, "Each state has been assigned their quota for oxygen as per the production of oxygen in India. Even Delhi has been allotted more than the (oxygen) quota they had asked for, and Delhi CM even thanked the PM for that yesterday... Now to rationalise the quota in a timely manner and the responsibility to finely plan it lies with the state government," said Vardhan.
Dr Vardhan also stated that the Central government has also assured unhindered transportation of oxygen in Delhi.
"Earlier, CM said they are having problem in the transportation of oxygen after which central government assured they will ensure unhindered transportation. The government also assured that strict action will be taken against those who try to create hindrance in transportation," said Vardhan.
During his visit, Health Minister also appealed to everyone to maintain the COVID's appropriate behavior "Do gaj ki duri, mask hai jaruri,"( maintain two metres distance) but said there is no need to panic.
"One needs to deal with the coronavirus with patience. There is no need to rush to the hospital immediately in a panic situation. Stay in contact with your doctor over the telephone and keep consulting them. The important weapon against this is COVID-appropriate behaviour," said Vardhan.
"Do gaj ki duri, mask hai jaruri. Also wear your mask properly. Avoid visiting any crowded place. Wash or sanitise your hands frequently," he said.
