Four Indigo, Spicejet airlines staff among 7 arrested for gold smuggling

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo Q4: Loss widens to Rs 1,147 cr as higher fuel costs, virus hit biz
IndiGo reports Rs 620 cr loss in Q3, revenue drops 51% YoY to Rs 4,910 cr
Delhi's IGI world's first airport to register 1,000 TaxiBot movements
AAI to offload residual stake in Bangalore and Hyderabad airports
5 aircraft of IndiGo, Go First damaged at Ahmedabad airport due to storm
-
Seven persons, including four staffers of Indigo and Spicejet airlines, were arrested by the customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth Rs 72.46 lakh, an official statement said on Saturday.
Three persons were intercepted by the customs officials after their arrival from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, it said.
Detailed personal and baggage search of the two passengers resulted in the recovery of two gold bar pieces and one gold biscuit collectively weighing 517.2 grams and valued at Rs 22.89 lakh, the statement issued by the customs department said.
One of the passengers has admitted to have handed over 160 grams of gold to Indigo airline staff, it said.
On the basis of interrogation, it has transpired that three members of a syndicate of Indigo airline and one member of Spicejet were also involved in smuggling of gold and they have also admitted their involvement in smuggling of 960 grams gold previously, the statement said.
The total value of the smuggled goods including previously smuggled gold comes to Rs 72.46 lakh, it added.
All the seven accused persons -- three passengers along with four syndicate members -- have been placed under arrest, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU