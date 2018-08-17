JUST IN
Four-member Pakistan delegation to attend Vajpayee's funeral today: Report

The delegation will return the same day after attending the funeral, the report said

IANS  |  Islamabad 

Students participate in a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in Chennai on Thursday | Photo: PTI

A four-member delegation from Pakistan will be attending the last rites of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Friday, the media reported.

Caretaker Law and Information Minister Ali Zafar, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal and other senior officials from the Law Ministry will represent Pakistan at Vajpayee's funeral, Geo News reported citing sources.

The delegation will return the same day after attending the funeral, it said.

Vajpayee, 93, had battled poor health for years, and died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday.

His last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Smriti Sthal.

 
First Published: Fri, August 17 2018. 14:42 IST

