Four-member Pakistan delegation to attend Vajpayee's funeral today: Report

A four-member delegation from will be attending the last rites of former Indian Prime Minister on Friday, the media reported.

Caretaker Law and Information Minister Ali Zafar, Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal and other senior officials from the Law Ministry will represent at Vajpayee's funeral, Geo News reported citing sources.

The delegation will return the same day after attending the funeral, it said.

Vajpayee, 93, had battled poor health for years, and died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Thursday.

His last rites will be performed at 4 pm at Smriti Sthal.