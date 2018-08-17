Bhutan King, Bangladesh foreign minister arrive to pay homage to Vajpayee

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Bangladesh Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali arrived in New Delhi on Friday to pay their last respects to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who passed away on Saturday at the age of 93.

Sri Lanka's Acting Foreign Minister Lakshman Kiriella, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, Pakistan's acting information minister Syed Zafar Ali and a senior minister from Afghanistan are also expected to arrive later in the day to pay their respects to Vajpayee, official sources said.

Bangladesh remembers Vajpayee for his contribution to the Liberation War and the strong support he extended to the people of Bangladesh, Ali told reporters after his arrival.

Vajpayee's cortege made its way through the city to reach the BJP headquarters Friday morning, where leaders gathered in large numbers to pay homage to the departed leader.

The funeral procession will leave the BJP headquarters at 1 pm and the last rites will be performed at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal at 4 pm.