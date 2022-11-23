Four men die after consuming 'spurious drink' in Haryana; probe on

JUST IN
Four men died in Haryana, ostensibly after consuming spurious drink, police said on Tuesday

Topics
spurious liquor | Haryana

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

liquor makers
liquor makers

Four men died in Haryana, ostensibly after consuming spurious drink, police said on Tuesday.

Three of the deceased hailed from a village in Sonipat district while the other victim, who was their relative, hailed from neighbouring Panipat, the police said.

Two of them worked in a sugar mill in Panipat, they said.

"We cannot say whether they died due to consumption of spurious liquor. A post mortem will reveal the exact cause of death. However, preliminary investigations suggest that they consumed some spurious drink. What that drink was is a matter of investigation," said a police official in Sonipat.

The men, all in their mid 30s, had consumed the drink on Sunday, the police added.

"We are investigating where they consumed the drink and from where they had bought it," said the official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 07:48 IST

