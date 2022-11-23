Centre to approve Rs 32k cr investment for power project in Arunachal

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh on Tuesday assured Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein that the Union government would soon approve an investment of Rs 32,000 crore for the 2,880 MW generation capacity Dibang hydroelectric project in the state, officials said.

An official of Power Department quoting the Deputy Chief Minister said that the latter during his meeting with the Union Power Minister in New Delhi discussed ways going forward to harnessing the rich hydropower potential in the northeastern state.

Singh also told Mein that the Central PSUs would actively ensure that the local youth get employment, would work to provide necessary skills and also develop the local contractors so that benefit of such projects is taken by the local communities.

Through interventions like local area development, associated economic activities and liberal relief and rehabilitation policies, these projects would bring in an all-round development of the area.

These projects would also ensure a major flood moderation in Arunachal Pradesh, thereby avoiding damages worth hundreds of crores.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that the state has reformed the land acquisition process and would ensure immediate disbursement of legitimate land compensation to the land owners.

He apprised that development of the rich hydropower project of is going to help the Prime Minister's commitment in Glassgow COP-26, to make India a 'net zero emission country' by adding 500 GW non-fossil fuel power.

"If well planned and supported, Arunachal Pradesh has a potential to contribute 10 per cent of this target through its hydro potential. The Deputy Chief Minister mentioned the benefits, including the free supply of power to the state, coming from the 600 MW Kameng project which was dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister on November 19. He also informed that 2000 MW lower Subansiri hydropower project would be commissioned soon through which the state will get Rs 400 crore per year and Rs 70 crore in local area development."

"The Deputy Chief Minister also discussed with the Union Power Minister about the proposed 29 projects with 32,000 MW capacities by the private sector and the Central PSUs in a time-bound manner. These projects would bring an investment of around Rs 5 lakh crore in the state. The Union Minister appreciated the proactive role of the state in resolving the issues associated with these projects, including engaging with the local communities."

A clear timeline was fixed to develop these projects. The memorandum of agreements with central PSUs for five projects with 2820 MW capacity would be ready for signature in a month's time.

In addition, six projects with 6063 MW capacity would be ready for investment in the next one year," an official statement said.

