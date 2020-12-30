First case of new coronavirus variant detected in US state Colorado

-
ALSO READ
Japan reports first case of new Covid strain that emerged in South Africa
Canada confirms two cases of new coronavirus variant first seen in UK
BioNTech CEO confident Covid-19 vaccine will work on new UK variant
3 UK returnees test positive for new Covid-19 strain: Karnataka minister
No evidence that vaccines will not work against new Covid variant: Govt
-
The US state of Colorado has detected the first known case of the mutated novel coronavirus (COVD-19) variant originally found in the United Kingdom, state's Governor Jared Polis said on Tuesday.
"Today we discovered Colorado's first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK," Polis said in the statement, a copy of which was posted on Twitter.
Governor Polis said that the health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will closely monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators.
After the new variant was detected, the Colorado State Laboratory confirmed and notified the Center for Disease Control (CDC) of the case.
"There is a lot we don't know about this new COVID-19 variant, but scientists in the United Kingdom are warning the world that it significantly more contagious," Polis added.
Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.
The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.
According to Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to the worst affected country by the pandemic with 19,521,613 and 337,829 deaths.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU