Five coronavirus strains circulating in Ukraine, says Health Ministry

-
ALSO READ
New virus strain's transmissibility to cause more deaths: Study
Centre issues new Covid-19 surveillance guidelines over UK virus strain
New Covid-19 strain: India alert, no need to panic, says Harsh Vardhan
Japan reports first case of new Covid strain that emerged in South Africa
New Covid-19 strain could have entered India prior to Dec: AIIMS Director
-
Five strains of new coronavirus infection are circulating in Ukraine, the relevant data were obtained from the World Health Organization (WHO) after examining 50 test samples from nine regions of Ukraine, the Center for Public Health, which is part of the country's Health Ministry, said in a statement.
"The results showed that viruses circulating in Ukraine belong to the global genetic line B, which originates from China. Like any other line, genetic line B has varieties. The following genetic variants have been identified in Ukraine: B1; B1.1; B1.1.1; V1.5 and V2,", the center said.
The virological laboratory of the Center for Public Health sent test samples from the Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv to the WHO.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU