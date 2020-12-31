Five coronavirus strains circulating in Ukraine, says Health Ministry

Five strains of new infection are circulating in Ukraine, the relevant data were obtained from the (WHO) after examining 50 test samples from nine regions of Ukraine, the Center for Public Health, which is part of the country's Health Ministry, said in a statement.

"The results showed that viruses circulating in belong to the global genetic line B, which originates from China. Like any other line, genetic line B has varieties. The following genetic variants have been identified in Ukraine: B1; B1.1; B1.1.1; V1.5 and V2,", the center said.

The virological laboratory of the Center for Public Health sent test samples from the Dnepropetrovsk, Donetsk, Transcarpathian, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi regions and the city of Kyiv to the WHO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)