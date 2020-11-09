France registers 38,619 coronavirus cases, 270 deaths over past 24 hours

-
ALSO READ
France coronavirus update: Daily infections top 60,000, an all-time high
France coronavirus update: New Covid-19 injections top 20,000
France reports new daily record with over 52,000 coronavirus cases
Germany to implement tighter coronavirus restrictions as cases surge
India's Covid-19 fatality rate at 1.76%, global average at 3.3%: Health min
-
France registered 38,619 COVID-19 cases and 270 related deaths over the past 24 hours, data from the health authorities showed.
Since the outbreak of the epidemic, a total of 1,787,324 COVID-19 infections have been confirmed, including 40,439 fatalities, Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.
The number of people in hospital with coronavirus rose by 822 to 30,243, getting closer to a peak of 32,113 during the lockdown in the spring. Further 118 patients were placed on ventilators in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in intensive care to 4,539.
On October 30, France went into a new lockdown to curb the brutal virus circulation, forcing non-essential shops, including cafes, restaurants and shops not selling basic foods or medicines, to shut down.
People were ordered to stay home. They have to sign documents if they have to go out to work, buy essential items or for health emergency.
"The measures have allowed to slow down the epidemic progress, but it is too early to judge its effect," French Health Minister Olivier Veran told France Inter radio early on Sunday.
"We need a stabilization (of data) over a sufficiently long period of time. By the end of this week, or the beginning of next week ...it will be possible to make a first assessment," he said.
To bring life back to normal, countries including France, Britain, China, Russia and the United States are racing against time to develop coronavirus vaccines.
--IANS
int/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU