UK scraps 'traffic light system' to simplify international travel

-
ALSO READ
US eager to involve Indian investigators in clinical trials on Covid: Fauci
Former Maldives President Mohamed Nasheed injured in explosion in Male
UK eases rules for fully vaccinated Indian travelers, no quarantine
Human rights ombudsman says 58 killed in Colombia anti-govt protests
DMRC should not start immediately, says chairman of AIIMS Covid Taskforce
-
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced that the current 'traffic light system' of red, amber and green countries will be scrapped to simplify international travel amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the government's plans for overhauling international travel, there will simply be a red list from October 4 and all other countries will be considered "clear" for travel, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Today's changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system. One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry," the Transport Secretary said on Friday.
"Public health has always been at the heart of our international travel policy and with over 44 million people fully vaccinated in the UK, we are now able to introduce a proportionate updated structure that reflects the new landscape."
The government has also announced that from 4 a.m. on September 22, eight countries -- Turkey, Pakistan, Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh, Kenya -- will be removed from the red list
The previous amber and green lists will merge into a "Rest of World" (ROW) list.
Anyone in a country on this list who is fully vaccinated will no longer have to take a PCR test three days before travelling to England.
From October end, fully vaccinated passengers from non-red list countries will be able to replace day-two PCR tests with cheaper lateral flow tests.
Anyone testing positive will need to isolate and take a free confirmatory PCR test which would be genomically sequenced to help identify new variants.
However, those who visit one of red list countries are still required to spend 11 nights in a quarantine hotel upon arrival in Britain.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU