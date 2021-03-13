France's Covid tally top 4 mn with 25,229 cases, total deaths pass 90,000

-
ALSO READ
Canada approves use of Johnson & Johnson's single-shot Covid-19 vaccine
European Union approves Johnson & Johnson's single dose Covid vaccine
Over 20 million Covid vaccine doses administered till Saturday 7 pm: Govt
US to buy additional 100 million doses of J&J's Covid-19 vaccine
Tussle between US, allies over Covid-19 vaccine supply escalates
-
France on Friday reported 25,229 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, taking the total to 4,015,560, and the cumulative number of related deaths passed 90,000, according to data released by health authorities.
Since the epidemic outbreak, a total of 90,146 Covid-19 patients in France had died, representing a single-day rise of 228, official data showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients dropped by 109 to 24,749. But the number of those who need life support increased by 41 to 4,033, the highest level since late November 2020.
The highly contagious variant of the Covid-19 virus first detected in Britain represents now more than 67 percent of all new infections in France, while the new strains found in Brazil and South Africa account for up to 6 percent of the total positive cases in France, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
In the greater Paris region, home to 12 million inhabitants and France's main economic hub, the coronavirus indicators were "particularly worrying" with one Covid-19 patient admitted to the intensive care unit every 12 minutes, said Veran.
When visiting a Paris hospital on Friday evening, Prime Minister Jean Castex said: "The reality of the hospital situation in Ile-de-France (greater Paris region) is extremely tense, difficult."
"We are monitoring this situation from day to day to be ready at any time to take the measures that it calls for," he added.
Paris police prefecture announced on Friday that more than 4,000 police officers and gendarmes would be deployed in the capital at the weekend to ensure the respect of mask-wearing and nightly curfew and evacuate crowded public places where barrier gestures are not applied.
Since late December last year, France has administered 4,569,849 first dose of the COVID-19 vaccines, with priority given to the elderly, the vulnerable and frontline health workers.
After Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, France's health regulator on Friday approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for use at home for all adults, including people aged 65 and over with comorbidities or not, in a move to speed up vaccine rollout.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU