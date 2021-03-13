Brazil records 2nd-highest Covid cases tally, death toll surpasses 275,000

-
Brazil comes now second in terms of the number of the confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll from COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 275,000 people, the national Ministry of Health said.
Over the past 24 hours, the Latin American country has registered 85,663 new COVID-19 cases, with the total number having reached 11,363,389. India, which previously came second, has recorded 11,308,846 coronavirus cases. The United States is the worst-hit nation with more than 29.32 million COVID-19 patients.
Within the same period of time, the death toll from the coronavirus in Brazil has increased by 2,216 to 275,105 people.
Brazil is currently facing a new spike in the number of infected people possibly linked to the spread of two strains of the coronavirus.
The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 118.86 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.63 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
