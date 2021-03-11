European Union approves Johnson & Johnson's single dose Covid vaccine

The European Medicines Agency has authorised Johnson & Johnson's one-dose vaccine, giving the European Union's 27 nations a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled vaccination drive in the bloc.

In a decision issued Thursday, the EU medicines regulator said it was recommending the vaccine be authorized after a thorough evaluation of J&J's data found it met the criteria for efficacy, safety and quality.

With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens, said Emer Cooke, EMA's Executive Director.

