Freight rates up by Rs 1,000 on tight position of trucks, cargo movements

India preparing comprehensive, integrated aviation plan for 2035: Prabhu
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section for select destinations improved by Rs 1,000 as the local truck transport market in the national capital on Saturday on thin availability of trucks amid busy cargo movements.

Transporters said increased cargo movements and shortage of trucks in the markets caused the rise in freight rates of some of the destinations.

Delhi to Puducherry, Coimbatore and Baroda freight rates moved up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 69,000, Rs 72,000 and Rs 26,000, respectively.

Rates to Patna, Mumbai and Surat too went up by Rs 1,000 each to Rs 28,000, Rs 31,000 and Rs 29,000, respectively.
 
