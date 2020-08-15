JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' also means 'making for the world', says PM Modi
Business Standard

Frequent ceasefire violations by Pak making LoC villagers' lives miserable

A local said, 'Three members of my family died in shelling by Pakistan last month'

Topics
ceasefire violations | Indian Army | ceasefire violation along LoC

ANI  |  General News 

ceasefire jammu
FILE PHOTO: A villager shows mortar shell marks on a wall after firing from the Pakistani side at Kanachak village, about 35km from Jammu | Photo: PTI

People of villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch have alleged that frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan have made their lives miserable.

A local said, "Three members of my family died in shelling by Pakistan last month. Army men reached within 5-7 minutes of the incident and took them to hospital."

"Pakistani Army resorts to killing innocent people because they do not have guts to face our army. Indian Army always helps us in the time of need," said Sadiq, a local resident.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the Line of Control resorting to small arms firing and intense mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on August 10.

Earlier on August 9 also, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC by small arms firing and shelling with mortars in Shahpur, Kirni and Krishna Ghati sectors in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply on both occasions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 15 2020. 10:10 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU