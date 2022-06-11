JUST IN
Fresh violence occurs in Howrah's Panchla; protesters clash with police

Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a senior officer said.

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Locals in Howrah protested against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over her statement on Prophet. The protests took place near Ankurhati on NH 116, leading to a traffic halt. (Photo: Twitter/@ANI)
Fresh violence was reported in Panchla Bazaar area in West Bengal's Howrah district on Saturday as protesters clashed with the police and several houses were set on fire, a senior officer said.

Protesters pelted policemen with stones, injuring some of them, and also vandalised a BJP party office.

Several fire tenders were pressed into service as police lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, the officer said, adding the situation was "under control" at the moment.

"The agitators have been dispersed. Some policemen have been injured in the stone-pelting. We are conducting a route march in the area. The situation is under control," he said.

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah district on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Agitators resorted to stone-pelting, setting police vehicles on fire and damaging public property during violent protests and clashes with the law enforcers in the district.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13 to prevent the spread of rumours and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, June 11 2022. 17:17 IST

