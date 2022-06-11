Prophet row: Internet services suspended in Ranchi in wake of protests

All internet services were temporarily suspended in till 6 am on Saturday i.e June 11, in wake of protests in the city on Friday over controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

Till late evening, six injured were brought to Sadar Hospital. One of them had sustained a bullet injury and he was referred to RIMS hospital. The rest of the injured are being treated at Sadar Hospital, said Dr Vinod Kumar, Civil Surgeon, .

Senior Superintendent of Police, Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) City, Daily Market Police Station Incharge and some other Police personnel who were controlling the situation during the protests, sustained injuries.

"As per initial reports, 11 Police personnel and 12 protesters were injured and are being treated at various hospitals, said police.

"As of now, the situation is under control. Forces deployed. Sr Police officers, including IG, Superintendents of Police, and DSPs camping in the area," added the police.

Injuries were reported among civilians too.

Earlier on Friday, the district administration imposed a curfew in violence-hit areas of after a protest erupted against the controversial remarks of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal.

"District Administration has imposed a curfew across Ranchi. We appeal to the people to stay at home," the administration announced.

The protest had turned violent after the incidents of stone-pelting and torching of several vehicles and vandalisation were reported. Many people have sustained injuries in the violent protests.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Inspector General of Ranchi Police (DIG) Anish Gupta had said that the situation was "under control" despite being a "little tense".

The DIG had also assured the deployment of heavy security and the presence of senior officials at the protest site.

After various gulf nations expressed outrage against the controversial remarks against the Prophet, the country has been witnessing protests in various states including Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh.

In Punjab, the protestors have demanded the arrest of sacked leaders, whereas the instances of stone-pelting and sloganeering were witnessed after the Friday prayers in Uttar Pradesh.

As per the reports, a massive protest broke out at Delhi's Jama Masjid which was later brought under control after the police removed protestors from the protest site.

"No call for protest given by Masjid. We don't know who are the ones protesting, I think they belong to AIMIM or are Owaisi's people. We made it clear that if they want to protest, they can, but we will not support them," Shahi Imam of Delhi's Jama Masjid told media persons.

Notably, a controversy erupted after Nupur Sharma's remarks against the minorities. Some Gulf countries have also lodged their protest.

However, India on Thursday reiterated that the controversial remarks concerning Prophet Mohammad do not reflect the views of the Government and added that action has been taken by concerned quarters against those who made the comment.

Delhi Police had registered two FIRs on Wednesday-- one against former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the other against 31 people, including All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand - for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments, officials said on Thursday.

Former Delhi BJP media unit head Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was expelled from the party over alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, and journalist Saba Naqvi, are among the people named in the second FIR.

