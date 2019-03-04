From Hindustan Unilever to Marico, brands practise the human touch at Kumbh

Boats with nets strung to its side picked up trash from the river, drums strapped on to bicycles and powered by people stepping on the pedal washed visitors’ clothes, inflatable lice-monsters spread the message of hygiene and tea-vending booths doubled up as recycle bins—these were some of the ways that brands sought to spread the message at what has been widely labelled as the world’s largest human congregation, the Kumbh Mela that came to a close on Monday.

Cleanliness is a national movement and a key concern at any public event that draws people in such large ...