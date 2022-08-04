From Maharashtra crisis to Hemant Soren, important cases listed in SC today

SC to hear pleas filed by factions led by and Chief Minister respectively relating to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra





The will hear pleas by and Chief Minister in relation to the recent political crisis in . The SC had asked the Eknath Shinde-led faction to redraft the submissions on petitions filed by group on Constitutional issues arising due to the political crisis in .





Earlier, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the told the on Wednesday that party MLAs loyal to Chief Minister can save themselves from disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution only by merging with another political party.



The bench, headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana, asked the Shinde faction, represented in court by senior advocate Harish Salve, to redraft the legal issues of split, merger, defection and disqualification raised in petitions filed by the Thackeray camp that are to be adjudicated upon following the recent political crisis in Maharashtra.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, told the bench there is no constitutional protection for disqualification under the 10th schedule.



SC to hear appeals of government and Chief Minister against a High Court order holding a PIL in a corruption case against him as maintainable

The will hear two separate pleas of the government and Chief Minister against a high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a PIL for a probe against the JMM leader into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases.





On June 17, the apex court had refused to pass any interim direction on an appeal filed by the government, challenging the high court order that had accepted the maintainability of a plea seeking a probe against the chief minister in mining cases. The top court had posted the matter for hearing before an appropriate bench after the summer vacation on the request of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi. It was submitted that the case against Soren was politically motivated to destabilise the Jharkhand government. The plea before the Jharkhand High Court had sought a probe into alleged irregularities in the grant of mining leases as also into the transactions of certain shell companies allegedly operated by the chief minister’s family members and associates.

SC to hear plea of Anil Kumar Sharma, jailed ex-promoter of Amrapali group, seeking bail in a criminal case





SC to hear a case related to Sanjay Chandra, ex-promoter of Unitech Ltd, in which some Tihar jail officials are under scrutiny for providing undue facilities to inmates

