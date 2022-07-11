From nil to 77 mm, Delhi's wide variance of rainfall at play on Monday

-
ALSO READ
Nine states, one UT in red due to monsoon rainfall deficit, says IMD
Sensex powers up over 1,000 points: What's fueling the surge on Monday?
Google launches Play Pass subscription in India: Price, benefits, and more
Delhi at 69.8 mm receives highest rainfall in January since 1995
Rainfall in Delhi, northwest India but not on Jan 26, dense fog likely: IMD
-
After a weeklong wait, the much-awaited monsoon instalment finally arrived at Delhi on Monday but with a wide ranging variations - from 0 mm to 77.5 mm - at play acrosss it.
While some areas in Delhi NCR - Aya Nagar, Gurugram, Mungeshpur, Noida, Sports Complex near Akshardham, and Mayur Vihar remained bone dry, Palam recorded 'trace', Jafarpur recorded 0.5 mm, Lodhi Road recorded 1 mm while Najafgarh recorded 4 mm rainfall, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed.
However, Ridge and nearby Delhi University stations both recorded 11.4 mm rains, Pusa station recorded 25 mm rain, while Pitampura recorded 77.5 mm rainfall, establishing the wide variance of rainfall quantum over various areas of the city state.
"We do not have the capabilities to predict weather events at such high resolution. We are good at long range and even up to five day forecast," said a top official and added, the large variation could be an impact of urban heat island effect.
Earlier, the sky was overcast since morning in several areas across Delhi with almost all of them witnessing a steady rise in temperatures. Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi, registered maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius while minimum was recorded at 27.1 degrees Celsius. Other Observatories recorded maximum temperatures ranging from 38.9 to 35.9 degrees Celsius.
Incidentally, except for the observatory near Akshardham Sports Complex, all other stations that saw high temperatures, also saw good quantum of rainfall.
The forecast for Tuesday said, there will be generally cloudy sky with light rain/ thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be 36 and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
--IANS
niv/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU