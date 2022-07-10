Delhi records maximum temperature of 34.9 deg C; rainfall likely on Monday

-
The maximum temperature in the national capital Sunday evening settled at 34.9 degrees Celsius, a notch below average temperature, with a possibility of light rain on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said.
It was a pleasant Sunday morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius, it said.
The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 66 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy skies with possibility of very light rain with drizzle on Monday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle at 35 degrees and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city settled at 35.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum temperature settled at 30.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.
