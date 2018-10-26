Fuel price cut for 9th day, petrol at Rs 80.85 in Delhi, Rs 86.33 in Mumbai

In a further relief for consumers from soaring petrol and diesel prices, fuel rates were cut for the ninth consecutive day on Thursday.

Petrol prices have come down by around 25 paise in Delhi and Mumbai, 24 paise in Kolkata and 26 paise in Chennai.

Diesel prices are down by 7 paise in Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata and 8 paise in Mumbai

In the capital, petrol is now priced at Rs 80.85 per litre, down 25 paise from Thursday's price of Rs 81.10.

Petrol now costs Rs 86.33 in Mumbai, 82.71 in Kolkata and Rs 84.02 in Chennai.

With the latest revision, in top cities are as following:

Delhi - Rs 74.73/litre Mumbai - Rs 78.33/litre Kolkata - Rs 76.58/litre Chennai - Rs 79.02/litre

Overall, petrol and diesel prices have come down by Rs 1.98 per litre and 98 paise, respectively in New Delhi.

Before the decline started, petrol and diesel prices had soared to unprecedented levels due to surging crude oil prices.

On October 4, in a bid to ease the crunch caused by soaring fuel prices, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.