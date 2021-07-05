Fuel price hike: Petrol close to Rs 100 in Delhi; diesel hovering at Rs 90

-
ALSO READ
Petrol rate cut by 22 paise, diesel by 23 paise as global oil prices soften
Petrol price cut by 21 paise, diesel by 20 paise for second consecutive day
Petrol prices hiked again; here are the fuel prices in your city today
Petrol price unchanged in Delhi at Rs 85.70 per litre, diesel at Rs 75.8
Petrol hits all-time high of Rs 86.05 in Delhi, touches Rs 92.62 in Mumbai
-
The recent hike in fuel price took the rate of petrol and diesel to Rs 99.86 and Rs 89.36 per litre in Delhi on Monday.
After the price hike, a litre of petrol in Mumbai is being sold at Rs 105.92 per litre today while the cost of diesel is Rs 96.91 a litre.
In Kolkata, petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 99.94 and Rs 92.27 per litre respectively.
Rates have been increased across the country and differ from state to state depending on the incidence of value-added tax.
The fuel prices continue to soar across the country and have crossed Rs 100 in many states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU