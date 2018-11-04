Fuel prices drop again: Petrol at Rs 78.78 in Delhi, Rs 84.28 in Mumbai

-
Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi witnessed a slight decrease on Sunday. While petrol price dipped by 21 paise in Delhi and is being retailed at Rs 78.78 per litre, diesel price decreased by 17 paise and is being sold at Rs 73.36.
Petrol price in Mumbai saw a fall of 21 paise and is being sold at Rs 84.28 per litre. With a cut of 18 paise, diesel is being sold at Rs 76.88 per litre in the city.
Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter's pocket.
In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.
