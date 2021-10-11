Fuel prices rise for 7th consecutive day; petrol at Rs 104.44/ltr in Delhi

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked across the country for the seventh consecutive day on Monday.

Prices of petrol and diesel rise by Rs 0.30 (at Rs 104.44/litre) and Rs 0.35 (at Rs 93.17/litre) respectively in Delhi today.

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 110.41/litre (up by Rs 0.29) and diesel costs Rs 101.03/litre (up by Rs 0.37) today.

