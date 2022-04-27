IHCL signs a new SeleQtions Hotel deal in Udaipur city of Rajasthan

-
New Delhi, April 27 (IANSlife) The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), announced the signing of a new SeleQtions hotel in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The hotel is managed by Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited.
Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, "Udaipur is ranked amongst the world's top destinations to travel to and IHCL has had its presence in the city for over 50 years now. Fast evolving as the preferred venue for social events and conferences, it has a huge business potential. We are delighted to partner with Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited to bring our sixth hotel to Udaipur."
The 151-room SeleQtions hotel is conveniently located in Nahar Mangra, close to the airport. The hotel is being built on eight acres in the style of Rajasthan's grand palaces. There will be an all-day diner, a specialty restaurant, and a bar. The hotel will have over 10,000 square feet of banquet space, meeting rooms, and sprawling lawns, making it ideal for elegant weddings and conferences. It is a Brownfield project that is scheduled to open in 2025.
Tikam Singh Rao, Director, Lalit Bagh Heritage Palace and Museum Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to partner with IHCL for this SeleQtions hotel. The company is renowned for putting Udaipur on the global tourist map."
