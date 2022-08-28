Functioning of Kerala govt not satisfactory, CM handling all depts: CPI

CPI's Ernakulam District conference has harshly criticised Chief Minister in its working report which was presented in the conference on Saturday.

The report said the functioning of the government is not satisfactory.

It also said, "The Chief Minister is handling all departments. The appointments of higher ranking officials are taking place as per the decision of Chief Minister and the CPM. This is not good for the system of a front, i.e, Left Democratic Front (LDF). Also there are so many complaints against the ministers of this government."

The CPI attacked the Revenue Department saying that everything gets delayed there. The Revenue Department is a portfolio which the CPI has got. K Rajan, who is the leader of CPI is handling the department.

The report also criticised the government for its move to implement SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project. It said that the method of implementing the project is wrong and that's why the protests against the project have erupted.

It also expressed displeasure over the participation of former Congress leader and former Union minister KV Thomas in the campaign of LDF for the Thrikkakara bypoll which the Congress-led UDF has won.

It alleged, "It was a setback for LDF when KV Thomas has campaigned for it in Thrikkakara bypoll. His arrival has created negative result. Also his arrival to the LDF campaign awakens the camps of Congress. People thought that it was against the value-based politics of LDF."

KV Thomas attended the campaign with the Chief Minister when he was facing disciplinary action in Congress. After he attended the campaign, he was expelled from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Also the report has opined that the State Government's announcement of SilverLine implementation also resulted as a setback for LDF in the Thrikkakara bypoll.

CPI's Ernakulam District Conference has started from today. Its State Secretary Kanam Rajendran has inaugurated it. CPI's Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam is likely to address the conference on August 29.

