Functions must not disturb citizens' right to clean environment: NGT

Conduct of functions must not disturb other citizens right to a peaceful and clean environment, the National Green Tribunal has said while directing all the states and union territories to implement guidelines for control of pollution in marriage and banquet halls.
A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said apart from the licensing provisions for fire safety, building safety, etc, the regulatory bodies must enforce the environmental norms to ensure that water and air pollution is prevented and the environment is not degraded.
"Effluent Treatment Plants needs to be installed by all the big units, not connected to the sewer lines, apart from ensuring compliance of rainwater harvesting systems, adequate safeguards in operating the kitchen need to be adopted, composting facilities, control of noise levels and providing parking space," the bench said.
Without such safeguards, no consent should be given or renewed even in respect of the establishments already set up, the green panel clarified.
The tribunal said that this may be strictly ensured by the state pollution control boards and further overseen by the Central Pollution Control Board by laying down a compensation regime against the violating establishments.
It said the consent conditions must require the owner/manager of establishment informing the organizer/user in writing in advance about the conditions applicable for ensuring compliance.
"Conduct of functions must not disturb other citizens right to a peaceful and clean environment. Information as to any particular establishment has been given consent and is compliant or not should be placed on the website of the state pollution control board as well as the establishment concerned for information of the concerned public," the bench said.
The green body said that placing such information in the public domain will be one of the conditions while granting consent and failure to do so may render the consent granted to any establishment being withdrawn.
The NGT had earlier directed all the states and union territories to enforce guidelines on the regulation of banquets and marriage halls and ensure adequate parking facility, disposal of solid and liquid waste.
The tribunal had earlier said that use of DJ systems must be fitted with noise limiters and data loggers and be operated within soundproof halls within prescribed noise limits without its effect being felt outside.
NGT was hearing a plea filed by Westend Green Farms Society alleging that banquets and marriage halls in Mahipalpur and Rajokri near IGI Airport here were causing vehicular congestion and environmental pollution. It has expanded the scope of the petition.
