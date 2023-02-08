JUST IN
Pawan Hans services launched in 4 sectors in Assam, aims to boost tourism
Business Standard

G20: Environment & Climate Sustainability meet in Bengaluru from Thursday

Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan

Topics
G20  | Bengaluru | Environment

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

India's G20 presidency

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) Meeting, under India's year-long G20 presidency, will be held here from February 9 to 11.

Hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the conference will be chaired by Secretary in the ministry, Leena Nandan.

With the goal of adopting an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from G20 countries along with representatives of international organisations will participate in this meeting.

"India's G20 presidency aims to bring an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to address climate change and pursue sustainable growth," Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav had recently said.

He also said India will promote LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment - and a resilient development paradigm for G20.

As a matter of priority, the working group will be focusing on arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, and enriching biodiversity; promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy; and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

LiFE is an "important and cross cutting" theme across all three priorities, officials said, adding that the three-day meeting includes an event on ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices.

The subsequent meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai and Chennai.

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. Over 200 G20 meetings on various themes are scheduled to be held during the country's year-long presidency of the influential group which will culminate with an annual summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:00 IST

