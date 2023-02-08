Amid Adani row, PM Modi to reply to Lok Sabha debate on President's address

Prime Minister is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

The had allotted 12 hours for the debate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)