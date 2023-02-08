Amid Adani row, PM Modi to reply to Lok Sabha debate on President's address

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla
Centre to move motion of thanks on President Murmu's address in LS today
Adani saga in Lok Sabha: BJP takes exception to Rahul's 'magic' jibe
10 yrs of Nirbhaya case: DCW wants Parliament to discuss women's safety
SC verdict on Karnataka hijab ban today: A look at the timeline of events
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.
The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.
The Lok Sabha had allotted 12 hours for the debate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU