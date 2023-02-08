JUST IN
PM should nationalise assets of Adani Group and auction them: Swamy
Three million people in India at risk of flooding by glacial lakes: Study
SC seeks replies from LG's office on holding of mayoral election in MCD
BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar faces flak from RS Chairman Dhankhar in RS
India records 96 new coronavirus cases; active tally rise to 1,785
AAP, BRS, Shiv Sena walkout from RS after chair rejects adjournment notices
Aero India: Flight operations at B'luru airport to be impacted for 10 days
BJP questions appointment of retd HC judge to monitor minister murder probe
GVK Group rebuts Rahul's statement, says no pressure to sell Mumbai airport
BRS MP K Keshav Rao moves suspension notice in Rajya Sabha on Adani issue
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM should nationalise assets of Adani Group and auction them: Swamy
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid Adani row, PM Modi to reply to Lok Sabha debate on President's address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Adani Group | Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha around 3:30 pm on Wednesday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The Lok Sabha had taken up discussion on the Motion of Thanks, moved by BJP member Chandra Prakash Joshi, on Tuesday, after three days of disruptions in Parliament.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, DMK leader Kanimozhi, Trinamool leader Mahua Moitra, Union Minister Smriti Irani had participated in the discussion on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha had allotted 12 hours for the debate.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 13:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU