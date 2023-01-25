Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs.

The 137th meeting of the State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC), led by the State Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, took the decision to this effect, said a statement from the office of the Minister said.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial with investments of more than Rs 50 crore.

The worth Rs 2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the State.

Further, 46 new with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. The projects worth Rs 1,049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved which would entail an investment of Rs 219.50 crore and generate employment opportunities, the statement read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)