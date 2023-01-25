JUST IN
Purpose of Voters' Day is to encourage, promote registration: Delhi CEC
NEP makes our civilisational lessons relevant for contemporary life: Murmu
PM Modi, Egyptian President Sisi call for zero tolerance towards terrorism
ISRO's rocket to take OneWeb's 36 satellites to orbit in March: Report
75,000 youth given entrepreneurship opportunity during Jan Abhiyan in J-K
G20 ideal platform to discuss global warming, climate change, says Murmu
CM Sukhu resolves to make HP corruption-free, put economy back on rails
Republic Day 2023: This year's Parade to witness many first-time events
Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on woman on AI flight moves court
Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Purpose of Voters' Day is to encourage, promote registration: Delhi CEC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Karnataka gives nod to 59 industrial projects worth Rs 3,455.39 crore

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs

Topics
Karnataka government | projects

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

The Karnataka State Industries and Commerce Department has cleared 59 investment proposals worth Rs 3,455.39 crore, promising 18,567 jobs.

The 137th meeting of the State-level single-window clearance committee (SLSWCC), led by the State Large and Medium-Scale Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani, took the decision to this effect, said a statement from the office of the Minister said.

The statement said the committee approved 11 large- and medium-size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore.

The projects worth Rs 2,186.70 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 10,559 people in the State.

Further, 46 new projects with investments of more than Rs 15 crore and less than Rs 50 crore were also cleared. The projects worth Rs 1,049.19 crore would generate jobs for 8,008 people.

Two projects of additional investment have also been approved which would entail an investment of Rs 219.50 crore and generate employment opportunities, the statement read.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka government

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 21:23 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU