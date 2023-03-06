JUST IN
Business Standard

G20's 'one world, one family' theme based on 'Bharatiya' idea: Goa governor

The G20 theme of one world, one family, one future" is derived from a "Bharatiya" concept, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said here on Monday

G20  | G20 summit | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

India's G20 presidency
The G20 theme of one world, one family, one future" is derived from a "Bharatiya" concept, Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai said here on Monday.

Addressing the 23rd Commonwealth law conference 2023 near Panaji, the governor said the commonwealth countries must work for the protection of the environment.

"The theme of G20 'One World, One Family, One Future' given at the Bali conference is based on the Bharatiya concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. The original Bharatiyas proudly say that let noble thoughts come from everywhere and we are prepared to receive them, he said after inaugurating the five-day conference being attended by representatives from 52 countries.

The governor said a discussion was held in the constituent Assembly in 1949 on whether India should join Commonwealth countries or not. "It was decided unanimously to join the Commonwealth countries, he said.

The governor also said bitterness between India and Britain due to the freedom struggle has now been replaced with friendship.

He said protecting the environment is also a mandate of Commonwealth countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:02 IST

