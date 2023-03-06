Fire breaks out at shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area

Fire broke out at a shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area on Monday, officials said.

The blaze was first spotted at a shop in the Dakshinapan Shopping Complex around 11.45 am, they said.

Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes, they added.

No one was injured in the blaze, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, a fire department official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)