JUST IN
Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home
NAAC chief Bhushan Patwardhan resigns to 'safeguard sanctity of post'
Indo-American woman judge named first justice of a district court in US
Delhi court sends ex-Dy CM Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates Ashram flyover after months of closure
Govt to push bill to remove 65 more obsolete laws in Parl session: Rijiju
ISRO gears up for taxing experiment of controlled reentry of aged satellite
Ultimate target is to make judiciary completely paperless: Kiren Rijiju
Two-day national executive of Samajwadi Party in Kolkata from March 18
For many years after Independence, there was no vision in health sector: PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Land for jobs scam: CBI pays a visit to Bihar's former CM Rabri Devi's home
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Fire breaks out at shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area

No one was injured in the blaze, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, a fire department official said

Topics
Fire accident | Kolkata | shopping mall

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: ANI/Twitter
Photo: ANI/Twitter

Fire broke out at a shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area on Monday, officials said.

The blaze was first spotted at a shop in the Dakshinapan Shopping Complex around 11.45 am, they said.

Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes, they added.

No one was injured in the blaze, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, a fire department official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Fire accident

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU