Fire breaks out at shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area

Fire broke out at a shopping complex in south Kolkata's Dhakuria area on Monday, officials said.
The blaze was first spotted at a shop in the Dakshinapan Shopping Complex around 11.45 am, they said.
Two fire tenders brought the blaze under control in 30 minutes, they added.
No one was injured in the blaze, the cause for which is yet to be ascertained, a fire department official said.
First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 16:01 IST
