Repeated implementation of GRAP III curbs delaying projects: CTI to CAQM

The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has written to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying repeated implementation of curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan has delayed projects and affected labourers.
The Centre's air quality panel had invoked restrictions under Stage III of GRAP including a ban on private construction and demolition work on December 30 in view of a spike in air pollution.
The commission revoked the curbs on Wednesday but reimposed them on Friday due to frequently changing air quality scenario.
On Sunday, the CTI wrote to the panel that traders associated with under-construction projects are very upset due to repeated implementation of curbs under Stage III of GRAP and the work is getting delayed.
Besides, the livelihood of the labourers has also been affected, CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal and president Subhash Khandelwal said.
They urged the CAQM to give relaxations to private construction works under Stage III of GRAP.
First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 23:49 IST
