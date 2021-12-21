Gadkari lays stone, inaugurates road projects worth Rs 4,160 crore in UP

-
ALSO READ
No doubt about economic viability of road projects: Nitin Gadkari
Road ministry to seek Cabinet nod for townships alongside highways: Gadkari
Road construction faster than ever, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Mamata Banerjee calls on Gadkari, discusses projects in West Bengal
Gadkari lays foundation stone for 16 national highway projects in Manipur
-
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones of road projects worth Rs 4,160 crore in Jaunpur and Mirzapur districts of Uttar Pradesh, an official release issued here said.
While in Jaunpur, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for three national highway projects costing Rs 1,123 crore, he in Mirzapur inaugurated four national highway projects worth Rs 3,037 crore, the statement said.
Addressing the gathering, Gadkari emphasised on infrastructure development for employment generation and economic prosperity.
He said, "We are committed for the development of Uttar Pradesh. These road projects will give a boost to the development of state and provide better connectivity in the region."
The minister said these road projects will facilitate movement of goods with better connectivity in the region and facilitate access to markets for agricultural produce, local and other products.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied with the Union minister on both occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU