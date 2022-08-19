Gadkari urges Maha govt to improve public transport, use modern technology

To make the maximum number of citizens use the public transport, it is time to use technology in a sophisticated way, said Union Road Transport and Highway Minister .

Gadkari appealed to the BES&T administration in Mumbai to digitize the system as 70 per cent subsidy is received from the Centre for digitalisation. The Union Minister proposed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to build a multi-storey bridge to solve the problem of traffic congestion in Mumbai. For the Mumbai-Delhi 12 hour highway journey, cooperation from the state is needed, added Gadkari.

If water taxis are introduced to connect with Navi Mumbai airport, it will be reachable in just 17 minutes and it is also pollution free. If BES&T takes up this project, it will be beneficial and it is easy to go for a 100-seater fast speed boat.

The Minister's advice to BES&T is to electrify all buses soon, so the losses will be covered soon. "Government should think about using hydrogen. Flex engine vehicle production has already started. Most of these vehicles are manufactured in Maharashtra. If taxis and Auto rickshaws in Mumbai start using electric or flex engines, it will help reduce pollution. This will also bring financial benefits by reducing the cost of petrol."

Gadkari appealed to the to send proposals for ropeway, cable car and funicular railway. 165 such schemes have been approved across the country. A double-decker bus that runs on water and in the air can be started in Mumbai by putting a ropeway peeler from Nariman Point, like in the Philippines. For this, he said BES&T may start working on Detailed project Report (DPR).

