JUST IN
Punjab CM praises 'best education minister' Sisodia, slams CBI raid
Alleged unauthorised construction demolished in AP town, triggers tension
About 2.25 mn children watch Attenborough's 'Gandhi' in Telangana
303 new Covid-19 cases reported in Thane; active tally stands at 1,641
Prioritise national security, keep vigil on demographic changes: Amit Shah
India records 15,754 fresh Covid-19 cases; active tally rises to 101,830
K'taka police submits chargesheet in law student sexual harassment case
New Education Policy aims to make education accessible to all: Pradhan
Delhi urban regeneration policy to give sweeping powers to Centre: Report
Weapons dropping by Pak drones, NIA searches multiple locations in J-K
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Alleged unauthorised construction demolished in AP town, triggers tension
Govt holds back 2 advocates recommended for elevation by SC Collegium
Business Standard

Punjab CM praises 'best education minister' Sisodia, slams CBI raid

Describing Manish Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said that the CBI raid at his residence was the reward for the Delhi government's hard work.

Topics
Manish Sisodia | Naam Shabana | CBI raids

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during his visit to Golden Temple in Amritsar, Sunday, June 5, 2022. (PTI Photo) (
Punbjab CM Bhagwat Mann defends Delhi Deputy Chief Minister after CBI raid.

Describing Manish Sisodia as the best education minister of Independent India, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Friday said the CBI raid at the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister's residence was the reward for the Delhi government's good performance being appreciated globally.

"Manish Sisodia is the best education minister of Independent India. Today the largest US newspaper NYT printed his photo on the front page. And today Modi ji sent CBI to his house. How will India progress like this?" Mann said in a tweet in Hindi.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at 21 locations in Delhi-NCR, including Sisodia's residence, after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Other ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab too attacked the BJP-led Centre after the CBI raid at Sisodia's house.

"The Day no. 1 Newspaper of the no. 1 country in the world recognises Delhi govt's Education Model & @msisodia ji as best education minister ever. Same Morning CBI is sent to Manish ji' house by Shameless BJP. It proves BJP doesn't want India to have perfect govt Schools," Punjab's Minister of School Education and Jails, Harjot Singh Bains, said in a tweet.

Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said "Today the largest newspaper in the US, NYT, printed his photo on the front page. And today Modi ji sent the CBI to his house...

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Manish Sisodia

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 11:36 IST

`