Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Here's a look at govt initiatives named after Bapu

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is an Indian labour law and social security measure that aims to guarantee the right to work. Launched on February 2 2006, UPA's flagship scheme aims to enhance livelihood security in rural areas by providing at least 100 days of wage employment in a financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is a nation-wide campaign started on October 2, 2014 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The movement aims to clean up the streets, roads and infrastructure of India's cities, smaller towns, and rural areas. The objectives of Swachh Bharat include eliminating open defecation through the construction of household-owned and community-owned toilets and establishing an accountable mechanism of monitoring toilet use. The mission was to achieve an Open-Defecation Free (ODF) India by the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, by constructing 90 million toilets in rural India.
Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti
Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti is one of the institutions formed by the government of India in September 1984 by the merger of Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat and Gandhi Smriti. It is one of the biggest museums of Gandhi and has a library where around 60,000 books are kept and has bookshops selling books of Gandhi. There are around 6000 original photos of Gandhi preserved here. The house treasures many memories of the last 144 days of Gandhi’s life.
Gandhi Shilp Bazaar
Gandhi Shilp Bazaar is a govt's scheme to promote and Market Indian handicrafts and provide financial assistance to different eligible organizations to organize Crafts Bazar in various places. It provides direct marketing platform to poor and small artisans from various parts of the country and enable people of that area to source their requirement through these bazaars.
Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana
The Bunkar Bima Yojana was introduced by the Government of India in December, 2003. Since 2005-06 this scheme was revised and has been implemented revised with title “Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Yojana”. The basic objective of the „Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana‟ is to provide enhanced insurance cover to the handloom weavers in the case of natural as well as accidental death and in cases of total or partial disability.
Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Suraksha Yojana
Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Suraksha Yojana is a special social security scheme which includes Pension and Life Insurance. It was introduced by Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs for the overseas Indian workers in possession of Emigration Check Required (ECR) passports. It is a voluntary scheme designed to help workers to meet their three financial needs: saving for retirement, saving for their return and resettlement, and providing free life insurance offering coverage for death from natural causes.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU