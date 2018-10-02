Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Here's a look at govt initiatives named after Bapu

Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti is one of the institutions formed by the government of India in September 1984 by the merger of Gandhi Darshan at Rajghat and Gandhi Smriti. It is one of the biggest museums of Gandhi and has a library where around 60,000 books are kept and has bookshops selling books of Gandhi. There are around 6000 original photos of Gandhi preserved here. The house treasures many memories of the last 144 days of Gandhi’s life.

