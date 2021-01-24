'Garbage Cafe': SDMC offers free meal in exchange of plastic waste

-
The civic body in south Delhi has taken a new green initiative, according to which a person who brings one kg of plastic waste will get a free meal at a restaurant, officials said on Saturday.
The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has termed the initiative 'Garbage Cafe', they said.
Under this innovative concept, in exchange of plastic waste, free meals will be provided to citizens by a restaurant in Vardhman Mall, Dwarka, the SDMC said in a statement.
"The restaurant will offer free breakfast, lunch or dinner for bringing one kg of plastic waste. The plastic waste will include empty water bottles, cold drink bottles, plastic canes and other such items," it said.
SDMC Najafagarh Zone Deputy Commissioner Radha Krishan said in a bid to keep the city plastic-free, it has started this initiative, where needy people and rag-pickers can also take advantage of this facility of free meals.
This scheme will be implemented in other wards of Najafgarh Zone as well, the statement said.
