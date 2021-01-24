Raising slogan attempt to insult Mamata at Netaji event: Adhir Chowdhury

-
ALSO READ
Modi, Mamata claim Netaji's legacy, fight over his 'parakram', 'patriotism'
Jungle raj allies have issue with Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Shri Ram: PM Modi
It's good that rotten elements are leaving: Mamata to TMC leaders
Mamata Banerjee made WB a safe-haven for 'nefarious activities': Supriyo
You'll be alone, the scene will change by Assembly elections: Shah to Mamata
-
Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday said that 'Jai Shree Ram' slogan was not raised at a Parakram Diwas event in Kolkata to show reverence to Lord Ram and alleged that it was an attempt to "insult" Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Chowdhury told the media that whether it is the post of Prime Minister or the Chief Minister, there is dignity and respect for the post.
"The slogan of 'Jai Shree Ram' was raised not to show how attached they are to Lord Ram but in reality, they tried to insult Mamata Banerjee. I condemn this," Chowdhury said.
Chowdhury said he had political differences with Mamata Banerjee but added that she is the Chief Minister of West Bengal and "has been insulted in official ceremonies".
The West Bengal Chief Minister did not deliver her speech "in protest" during the event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised when she was invited to speak.
The Chief Minister said "government program should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited".
The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government program and not that of a political party.
The Trinamool Congress leader also said that she was grateful to the Prime Minister and Cultural Ministry for organising the event in Kolkata.
Netaji's birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU