Gautam Gambhir launches community kitchen in Patparganj constituency

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir launched his third "Jan Rasoi" (community kitchen) in his constituency's Patparganj area here on Friday, according to a statement issued by his office.
The community kitchen has been developed by converting a vacant 'Dhalav Ghar' or a garbage storage unit into a modern state of-the-art kitchen, and will provide healthy meals to everyone for a rupee, it added.
"Patparganj assembly has been neglected by the Delhi government and no real development has taken place in this area. People living in slums are in distress as there is neither any support from the government nor any plans for their rehabilitation.
"I want to reduce their financial burden and ensure that they at least get hygienic and nutritious food so that there is no migration or starvation. Our motive is to utilise all government resources which are lying vacant and make them useful for the general public. Many more such kitchens will be set up in the future so that nobody sleeps hungry in Delhi," Gambhir said.
Gambhir had launched his first such kitchen in December last year in Gandhi Nagar, which was followed by another one in New Ashok Nagar in February this year.
