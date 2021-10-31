Gehlot advises people to follow Covid protocols during festivities

-
ALSO READ
WTC final: Follow-on mark to be 200 runs even after Day 1 washout
Covid-19: CM Gehlot urges PM Modi to increase Rajasthan's quota of oxygen
Covid-19: Every Indian has right to free vaccine, says Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Cabinet reshuffle likely on hold after medical 'advise' to Gehlot
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday advised people to follow the COVID-19 protocols during the festive period as the number of cases are rising rapidly in many countries.
"I would like to make people aware that the cases of corona are increasing rapidly in many countries in the world. In India as well, the cases of corona have increased as compared to earlier. Do not forget to follow the Covid protocol in this happy festive atmosphere," Gehlot said in a tweet.
He also asked people to wear masks and maintain social distancing, besides getting both the doses of the vaccine against the virus.
In Rajasthan, three positive cases were reported on Saturday. There were 32 active cases.
So far, 8,954 people died since the outbreak of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU