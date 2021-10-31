Zydus to knock Covid vax price to Rs 265 a dose, decision soon: Sources

-
Zydus Cadila has agreed to bring down the price of its COVID-19 vaccine to Rs 265 a dose following persistent negotiations by the government but a final deal is yet to be reached, sources said on Sunday.
To administer the needle-free ZyCov-D vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing Rs 93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to Rs 358 per dose.
The Ahmedabad-based pharma company earlier had proposed a price of Rs 1,900 for its three-dose regimen, a source had said.
"The company has brought down the price to Rs 358 for each dose which includes Rs 93, the cost of a disposable jet applicator, following repeated negotiations by the government.... A final decision in the matter is likely to be taken this week," a source in the know of developments told PTI.
The three doses are to be administered 28 days apart, with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.
The indigenously developed world's first DNA-based needle-free COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D received emergency use authorisation from the drug regulator on August 20, making it the first vaccine to be administered to those aged 12 years and above.
Meanwhile, the government is still waiting for the recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) for introducing ZyCoV-D in the inoculation drive for adults and children with co-morbities.
NTAGI will provide the protocol and framework for the introduction of this vaccine in the COVID-19 immunisation drive.
Official sources earlier had said that the pricing of ZyCoV-D would be different than Covaxin and Covishield as apart from being a three-dose vaccine, it requires a special pharma jet injector that has to be used for administering the vaccine.
That pharma jet injector can be used for administering around 20,000 doses. "The jet applicator helps the vaccine fluid to penetrate the skin to enter cells of the recipient," the source said.
The government is currently procuring two other vaccines -- Covishield at Rs 205 per dose and Covaxin at Rs 215 per dose -- for the national COVID-19 immunisation programme.
Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V are being given to only those above 18 years of age and unlike ZyCoV-D, these are two-dose regimens.
