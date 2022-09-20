JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: World bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Chhattisgarh HC sets aside state govt's decision to raise job quota to 58%
Arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan receives support from ex-Cong legislator
DRI seizes large cache of e-cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore from Gujarat port
Odisha CM thanks CBI for making Konark wheel logo of Interpol meet
CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in bank fraud case
11 dead in Bihar after lightning, thunderstorm; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin
Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year
India needs to retain its identity, not imitate other countries: RSS chief
SA T20 Auctions: IPL owners loosen purse strings as Stubbs breaks bank
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Latest news LIVE: World bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Business Standard

Gehlot writes to Mann seeking timely completion of Budha Nullah project

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot wrote a letter to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, drawing the latter's attention to the issue of "untreated water" coming from Punjab into the canals of Rajasthan

Topics
Ashok Gehlot | Punjab | Bhagwant Mann

IANS  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday has written a letter to his Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Mann, drawing the latter's attention to the issue of "untreated water" coming from Punjab into the canals of Rajasthan.

In the letter, Gehlot urged Mann to direct his officials to complete the construction of Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) under Punjab's Buddha Nullah Rejuvenation Project on time and to stop the flow of untreated waste directly into the rivers/nullahs.

"Rajasthan receives its share of water from Ravi-Beas and Sutlej rivers from Harike barrage. The polluted water of Ludhiana city of Punjab through Budha Nullah and the urban and industrial waste of cities/towns situated near Sutlej river through drains reaches Harike barrage," he said in the letter.

Gehlot wrote in the letter that the water coming from Harike barrage is released into the Rajasthan feeder (Indira Gandhi feeder) and the Ferozepur feeder.

Water is provided for irrigation and drinking purposes through Indira Gandhi feeder in western Rajasthan and through Ferozepur feeder in Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts, he added while pointing out that "Rajasthan is getting polluted water from Harike barrage".

There has been a demand from time to time by the farmers and general public of this area to stop the supply of polluted water, he said.

Gehlot informed Mann that in view of the seriousness of the matter, on August 28, 2022, joint inspection of Budha Nullah and Sutlej river was done by the Principal Secretary of Water Resources Department with the officials of Punjab and Rajasthan. During inspection it was found that the untreated waste is flowing into Budha Nullah which is reaching Harike barrage through river Sutlej.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister expressed hope that "positive steps would be taken by the Punjab government on this sensitive issue related to the health of the people of the state".

--IANS

arc/shs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Ashok Gehlot

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 06:53 IST

`
.