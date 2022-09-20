JUST IN
Latest news LIVE: World bids final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II
Chhattisgarh HC sets aside state govt's decision to raise job quota to 58%
Arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan receives support from ex-Cong legislator
DRI seizes large cache of e-cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore from Gujarat port
Odisha CM thanks CBI for making Konark wheel logo of Interpol meet
CBI files chargesheet against Rana Kapoor, Gautam Thapar in bank fraud case
11 dead in Bihar after lightning, thunderstorm; Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for kin
Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year
India needs to retain its identity, not imitate other countries: RSS chief
SA T20 Auctions: IPL owners loosen purse strings as Stubbs breaks bank
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
DRI seizes large cache of e-cigarettes worth Rs 48 crore from Gujarat port
Chhattisgarh HC sets aside state govt's decision to raise job quota to 58%
Business Standard

Arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan receives support from ex-Cong legislator

Ex-Delhi Congress MLA Asif Khan come out in support of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the ACB, saying the BJP government at the Centre is "misusing" its agencies

Topics
Aam Aadmi Party | Congress | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Amanatullah Khan

Former Delhi Congress MLA Asif Khan on Monday come out in support of AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested by the ACB, saying the BJP government at the Centre is "misusing" its agencies to "harass" minorities.

Amanatullah Khan was nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on September 16 in connection with a graft case.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the Delhi Waqf Board, which Amanatullah Khan heads as the chairman, and conducted raids at four places, including his residence in Okhla.

Asif Khan claimed that the raids by the ACB at the AAP leader's house and other places has created panic among the local people in the area.

However, he clarified that he was not giving a clean chit to the AAP MLA.

"Why is the ACB harassing Khan's family and creating panic in Jamia Nagar area? I am totally against the misuse of agencies, particularly against minorities, by the BJP government at the Centre," said the Congress leader.

The ACB had claimed that obstructions were created during its raids at the AAP MLA's residence. Four people were arrested for allegedly obstructing officials from discharging duty.

Some Delhi Congress leaders said Asif Khan's decision to support the AAP MLA is his "personal matter" but he should have avoided it.

Meanwhile, Asif Khan said he was a "staunch" Congressman and will remain so.

"I am not supporting the AAP, my support is for Khan and his family. There is great resentment among the locals and as a politician I have sympathised with them. This will ultimately benefit the Congress," he said.

Asif Khan is a two-time MLA from the Okhla constituency. In the 2015 Assembly polls, he was defeated by Amanatullah Khan.

According to the ACB, Amanatullah Khan while working as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and amid allegations of corruption and favouritism.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Aam Aadmi Party

First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 06:43 IST

`
.