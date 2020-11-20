Gehlot writes to PM on loan approval for Rajiv Gandhi lift canal project

-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Finance Ministry for early approval of loan for the long-pending Rajiv Gandhi lift canal phase III project, an official statement said.
The Rajasthan government has started efforts to get early loans for the project for the supply of clean drinking water to five cities and 2,104 villages in the western region of the state.
Gehlot also urged the prime minister to direct Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to get a loan of Rs 1163.2 crore approved soon, it said.
In the letter, he wrote that the Rajiv Gandhi lift canal project needs to be executed quickly for the supply of clean drinking water in the cities of Jodhpur, Phalodi, Bilara, Pipar City and Samdari in the desert region and 2,104 villages.
For this, the state government had submitted an online application to the Economic Affairs Department of the Union Finance Ministry on March 6 this year, which has also been approved by the screening committee of the department on June 11 this year.
The chief minister informed that the state government has also submitted a detailed action plan report (DPR) of the drinking water scheme to the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.
Officials of the state government are in constant touch with the officials of the concerned ministries of the central government in this matter.
In this regard, Gehlot has urged the prime minister to direct the Finance Ministry for early approval of loan for the scheme, the statement said.
Early execution of the proposed Rajiv Gandhi lift canal phase-III project will provide clean drinking water supply to a large population of villages and cities of western Rajasthan.
